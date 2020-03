In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, 30 states and Union Territories on Monday announced a complete lockdown.

Three states and UTs have imposed lockdown in certain arrest the spread of the deadly virus as total number of cases in India reach to 467.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have announced lockdowns in certain areas, while will have lockdown in certain activities.

The states and UTs that have announced complete lockdown are Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Megahlaya, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Daman Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Puduchherry, Andaman & Nicobar ilands, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Assam.

The Delhi Commissioner of Police on Monday ordered sealing of Delhi's borders, as well as issuance of curfew passes to those wanting to travel, to ensure stricter compliance with Section 144 issued to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Maharashtra too has closed state borders and religious places, and limited public gatherings to 5.

The Centre on Monday suspended all domestic flights from Tuesday midnight in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 across India.

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has requested the government that businesses and individuals who have suffered losses as a fallout of the Coronavirus outbreak, be allowed to defer payment of equated monthly instalments.

Industry body FICCI has also requested the government to defer interest and EMI payments by two quarters as many businesses have been affected badly by coronavirus.