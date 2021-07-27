30 new dengue cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Already reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, the Odisha government is now faced with another challenge posed by the spread of dengue, officials said. As many as 421 cases have been reported from different parts of the city since January, they said. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 30 fresh dengue cases were reported in the city on Tuesday.

The civic body said of the 20,350 people surveyed in 4,901 households, larvae of dengue-causing mosquito were found in 469 breeding points and 1,134 potential breeding spots were destroyed during the source reduction drive. Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department said the dengue menace can be tackled if people cooperate and keep their local environment clean, Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are most active for about two hours after sunrise and a few hours before sunset. People should cover their bodies while walking in the garden. They should also use mosquito nets," Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra said. The department also asked people to visit state-run hospitals like Capital Hospital, AIIMS, RMRC, and Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for free testing.

BMC commissioner S K Singh said the authorities are creating awareness among people about the disease. Measures are being undertaken to destroy mosquito breeding sites in the affected localities. Door-to-door surveillance is being conducted by teams to identify and destroy the sources in the affected localities , he said. The Director of Public Health admitted that the majority of the cases are being reported from the BMC area. Several localities in Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar, and Kalpana areas are among the most affected, an official said.

BJP activists staged an agitation in the Saileshree Vihar area in the state capital holding the BMC responsible for the spread of dengue in the capital city. The situation is man-made and the BMC is to be solely blamed for this, said Bhubaneswar district BJP president, Babu Singh.