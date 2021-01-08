Healthcare 2nd dry run for COVID vaccination rollout begins in Delhi; AIIMS, Safdarjung, Apollo among sites Updated : January 08, 2021 10:47 AM IST A second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Delhi is being conducted across several districts of the national capital on Friday. The districts include South Delhi, South East Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply