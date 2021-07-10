'2nd COVID-19 wave not over yet': Centre reviews situation in hill stations, tourists spots

The Central government on July 10 reviewed the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in hill stations and at tourist spots.

During the meeting, chaired by the Union Home Secretary, the overall management of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination status in the states of Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal was discussed, according to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The development comes at a time when photos and videos of tourists thronging hill stations and flouting COVID-19 norms are going viral on social media.

On July 9, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu had told news agency PTI, that work from home seems to have become "work from Himachal Pradesh" with thousands of people pouring into the hill state to escape the confines of their homes and the heat.

As images of serpentine queues of cars waiting to enter Shimla and throngs of people in Manali make national headlines, Kundu said the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass has been the most frequented tourist spot this month with 47,000 vehicles passing through.

At today’s meeting, Union Home Secretary stressed that the second wave of COVID-19 was not yet over and that States must ensure strict adherence to the protocols like wearing of masks and social distancing.

According to the MHA statement, the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different states and Union Territories in the country. “While the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is over 10%, which is a cause for concern,” it said.

States were asked to follow the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, the ministry said, adding they were also advised to ensure adequate health infrastructure preparedness, especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, in order to tackle any potential future surge in cases.