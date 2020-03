The External Affairs Minister in a response to a question posed in Parliament has stated that 255 Indians currently in Iran have tested positive for the coronavirus, besides another 21 in other countries.

"The Indian Embassies in the respective countries are in touch with such Indian citizens regarding appropriate medical attention in cooperation with local authorities," Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan told Parliament.

The Indian government has been proactive in participating in global efforts to tackle the crisis including “providing 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising gloves, masks and other medical equipment to China on 26th February 2020”.



All existing visas barring (diplomatic, official, employment and UN) to the aforementioned countries stand cancelled until 15 th of April.

Foreign Visitors to India are heavily restricted.



India hopes to continue communicating potential solutions.



The Indian embassies in the respective countries are in constant touch with the medical authorities in an attempt to speed up efforts and ensure Indians are given medical attention at the earliest.