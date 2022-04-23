2,527 fresh COVID-19 infections push India's tally of cases to 4.3 crore

With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4.31 crore, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 5.22 lakh with 33 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 percent, the health ministry said. An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also read:

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.56 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4.25 crore while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 percent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.46 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.