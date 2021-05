The vaccination drive continues to be in full swing as 25 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. It is the highest count in the last 10 days. Over 5 lakh doses were administered in the 18-44 year category in the last 24 hours, thus taking the cumulative number for the category to 25,52,843 across 30 states and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry said.

The seven-day average was below 20 lakh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,26,33,761, the ministry said. This includes 95,63,406 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,05,072 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,40,49,681 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, and 78,51,075 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,54,97,658 and 71,73,939 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 5,38,00,706 and 1,56,39,381 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.