  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

24 states to offer free COVID-19 vaccination for people in 18-45 age group: Full list

Updated : April 27, 2021 12:49:04 IST

The next phase of vaccination will begin on May 1 and everyone above 18 is eligible
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced to offer free jabs to all above the age of 18 at govt-run hospitals
HP, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir will provide free vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 45 years
24 states to offer free COVID-19 vaccination for people in 18-45 age group: Full list
Published : April 27, 2021 12:47 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

1 crore Remdesivir doses to be made available by May

1 crore Remdesivir doses to be made available by May

Tesla posts $438 million Q1 profit on strong electric vehicle sales

Tesla posts $438 million Q1 profit on strong electric vehicle sales

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 1,081.4 crore; revenue up 0.9%; misses estimates

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 1,081.4 crore; revenue up 0.9%; misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement