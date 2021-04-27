24 states to offer free COVID-19 vaccination for people in 18-45 age group: Full list

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India that will include all above the age of 18 will begin from May 1 amid the unprecedented spike in daily cases across the country. At least 23 states in the country have so far announced to offer the jabs free of cost in an initiative to inoculate the maximum number of people against COVID-19.

Over 14.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India to people above the age of 45 including health care and frontline workers, till 8 pm on April 26, according to the latest government data. The inoculation drive will be expanded to include all people above the age of 18 from May 1.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka have announced to inoculate all above the age of 18 in their states.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that it may not be possible to include every adult under the free immunisation drive, adding that his department will move a proposal to provide free vaccine jabs to the poor only.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also announced free vaccination for all above the age of 18 at government hospitals.

The governments of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have announced to provide free vaccine for people within the age group of 18-45 from May 1. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will administer free COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-45 age group, the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on April 24.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced free vaccination for all those in the age group of 18-45 years but only at government-run healthcare centres. In Bihar, vaccination will be done for free from May 1 for all residents in all government and listed private hospitals.

According to reports, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have expressed inability to launch the vaccination drive on May 1 due to the shortage of the vaccines. On the other hand Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will roll out the inoculation drive with the available stocks at present, hoping for more doses later in the month.

Most of the states have announced vaccination for free starting May 1, but modalities have not yet been specified. The Centre is already providing free vaccination to healthcare and frontline workers and to all citizens aged 45 and above at government-run centres. However, at private hospitals, the vaccine is charged Rs 250 per dose.

The free vaccination drive has been announced at a time when several Indian states are battling a never seen daily surge in the number of fresh cases and deaths. The country has reported over 3.20 lakh new cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry data.

The states listed below have announced the vaccine doses for free as of now: