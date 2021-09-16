20% adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 62% received first dose, says govt

The government on Thursday said that 20 percent of India's adult population have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 62 percent of the adults were administered the first shot.

There have been reports on the booster shots while the priority of the government is to fully vaccinate the eligible population, said ICMR DG Balram Bhargava.

"Booster doses are not the central theme at the moment in the scientific and public healthcare discussion. Getting a full vaccination of two doses remains a major priority. Several agencies have recommended that antibody levels should not be measured," said Bhargava while addressing a press conference.

More than 57 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. According to the ministry data, 57,80,94,804 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,68,41,354 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Since May 1, all above 18 years were eligible for vaccination. So far, more than 76.11 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. More than 1.65 crore doses are in the pipeline.

The government has emphasised on COVID-appropriate behaviour as festivals are round the corner. The government has laid stress on vaccine acceptance, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities.