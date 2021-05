The Tamil Nadu government announced a two-week lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown will come into effect from 4 am on May 10 and will remain in force till 4 am on May 24.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the lockdown needed to be imposed in the state due to "unavoidable reasons". He said that the decision was taken based on a review meeting with District Collectors and medical experts that he had on Friday, May 7.

All shops will remain open from 6 am to 9 pm during the weekend on May 8 and May 9 to allow people to get household items before the lockdown comes into effect.

Here's what's allowed and what's not: