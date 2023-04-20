homehealthcare News19 fixed dose drugs might come under the hammer today

19 fixed dose drugs might come under the hammer today

19 fixed dose drugs might come under the hammer today
3 Min(s) Read

By Ekta Batra  Apr 20, 2023 1:02:18 PM IST (Updated)

Fixed dose combination or FDC combines over one drug in a single pill. The fear is that these can have irrational combinations, can result in building resistance to a certain molecule in the drug. India is one of the few countries that allows FDCs.

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) will likely meet later in the day to take a final call on the selected fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines, CNN-News18 reported. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has made a list of 19 FDCs, which were deemed 'irrational'. These include Sumo, D’Cold Total, TeddyKoff, Tossex, Ascoril, Codistar, Dolo Cold, Piriton, and Saridon.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Brands such as Ascoril, Codistar, Sumo, TeddyKoff, and Tossex showed strong growth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth has been in line with opportunities.
In March 2016, the government banned 344 FCDs, which impacted around 2,700 branded drugs. Since then, companies themselves have been a bit wary of FDC drugs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in these drugs, especially in the anti-infective (cough and cold segment).
Also Read: India records highest daily COVID-19 cases in 8 months
Hence, the government might now be looking to weed out the irrational combinations.
What is FDC?
Fixed dose combination or FDC combines more than one drug in a single pill. The fear is that these can have irrational combinations, and can result in building resistance to a certain molecule in the drug.
India is one of the few countries that allows FDCs. Hence, regulations are likely to move towards being at par with the developed world.
Also Read: Zydus Life gets USFDA approval for chest pain treatment drug - its seventh in three weeks
The advantage of FDC is that it improves affordability by getting a combination of medicines in a single medicine and it is easier to administer,
Pharma companies and their FDC drugs
Following are some of the FDCs that Indian pharma companies manufacture:
  • Piriton – GSK
  • Grillinctus – Franco Indian Pharma Pvt Ltd
  • Sumo – Alkem
  • D Cold Total – Reckitt Benckiser
  • Vicks Action 500 – P&G
  • Nicip – Cipla
  • Tedykoff – Mankind Pharma
  • Codistar – Mankind
  • Tossex - Abbott
  • Ascoril – Glenmark
    • Sales
    When it comes to their sales, Ascoril reported Rs 355 crore in sales in June 2020, whereas Grilinctus and Sumo recorded Rs 209 crore and Rs 174 crore, respectively. Codistar, Pirition and Tossex recorded Rs 99 crore, Rs 62 crore and Rs 71 crore, respectively.
    202020212022
    AscorilRs 355 crRs 361 crRs 444 cr
    CodistarRs 99 crRs 109 crRs 156 cr
    GrilinctusRs 209 crRs 222 crRs 249 cr
    PiritonRs 62 crRs 47 crRs 56 cr
    SumoRs 174 crRs 205 crRs 223 cr
    TossexRs 71 crRs 68 crRs 85 cr
    Meanwhile, Ascoril's sales in June 2022 increased to Rs 444 crore, Grilinctus' was Rs 249 crore and Sumo's was Rs 223 crore.
    In 2022, quite a few pharma companies were also told to generate additional safety data. Most likely that the cough and cold//codeine- medicines-based were the ones of concern. Saridon was also on the list.
    Conclusion
    If any decision regarding FCDs is taken, it is most likely that the companies are prepared after the big hit in 2016, when 344 FCDs were banned. The companies have been lobbying hard, so the list is likely to be smaller this time. Codein-based drugs are likely to see a high, however, they are already tightly regulated.
    Also Read: COVID-19 hampered childhood vaccination rollout, may lead to increase in preventable diseases: UNICEF
    First Published: Apr 20, 2023 12:22 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PharmaPharma companies