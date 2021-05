The government on Monday said that as many as 5,424 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported from 18 states.

Speaking at the 27th group of ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed that Gujarat reported 2165 cases, Maharashtra 1188, Uttar Pradesh 663, Madhya Pradesh 590, Haryana 339 and Andhra Pradesh 248 cases.

"Out of these 5,424 cases of mucormycosis, we have seen that 4, 556 cases have a history of COVID-19 infection, while 875 cases are amongst non-COVID patients. Diabetes was present in 55 percent of the patients," the Health Minister said.

He added that the Central government is importing nine lakh vials of Amphotericin-B for the treatment of Black Fungus. “Of this, 50,000 vials have been received and around three lakh vials will be available in the next seven days," he said.

Nineteen states have already declared mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemics Act, he informed. A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to government authorities.