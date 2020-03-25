  • SENSEX
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

15,000 litres of fresh milk, 30,000 kg vegetables thrown away: What one-day lockdown costs us

Updated : March 25, 2020 11:46 PM IST

Disruptions led to a lot of wastage of perishable items, with startups like MilkBasket being forced to dump 15,000 litres of milk and 10,000 kg of fruits and vegetables.
DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra has said that states have been asked to allow home delivery personnel with identity cards.
Despite several requests and measures are being taken, people are still panic-buying.
