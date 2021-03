With many Americans looking forward to receiving the $1,400 stimulus cheques in their bank accounts this weekend, their plans with the money are modest, at best.

In the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, a majority of recipients said they were planning to spend the money on food and utilities. The choice has been attributed to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic proved exceptionally tough on the household budgets of citizens.

A study of stimulus payment use — conducted for the period between February 17 and March 1 — shows that utilitarian activities such as debt reduction and household expenses were top on the citizens’ priority list. The study involved 110 million people who reported receiving cheques in the aforementioned time period. The survey allowed respondents to select more than one of the given categories that ranged from debts to recreation.

As per the survey, 58 percent said the money was spent or would be spent on food. While 44 percent would use the money to pay phone and internet bills, 36 percent said that they would be using it to buy household supplies. When it came to investments, only 15 percent were willing to put the stimulus cheques to use in that direction.

Only 6 percent of those surveyed said they might use the money to buy electronic appliances and furniture. Recreation took a back seat with just 2.5 percent sharing plans of spending the money on sports and fitness equipment, bicycles, toys, and games.

Asked if they would be saving or spending the money, an overwhelming 52 percent said that they had used — or would use — it to largely pay off debt. Meanwhile, 28 percent said they had spent it, with only 19 percent opting to save the money.