138 samples test positive for Delta Plus in Tripura, strict lockdown in 13 urban areas

More than 130 of the 151 COVID-19 samples sent for genome sequencing have tested positive for the Delta Plus variant in Tripura. This makes Tripura the first state in the Northeast to detect cases of the Delta Plus variant.

According to Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma, State Health Surveillance Officer, while 138 samples showed the Delta Plus variant, only 10 tested positive for the Delta variant. The remaining three cases detected the Alpha variant.

The state government has enforced a total weekend curfew in 13 urban local bodies. The day and night curfew is already in place. The new weekend curfew starts from 12 pm on Saturday and will be enforced till 6 am Monday. The partial day and night curfew has further been extended till July 17.

The Delta Plus is far more infectious than the Delta variant as it affects the lungs much faster, said Dr Debbarma. He urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 rules.

A breakup of the districts across the state show, West Tripura had recorded 115 cases of the Delta Plus variant, eight from Sepahijala, five in Gomati, four in Unakoti, two each in South and North Tripura while, one each came from the Khowai and Dhalai districts.

Early this month, India had labelled the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 as a ‘variant of concern’. The World Health Organization chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, however, said there was no need to panic for now.

Delta Plus or the B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1 lineage, is a further mutation of the Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 lineage, of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

The Delta variant was a massive contributing factor in India’s deadly second wave in April and May. First found in India last year, it is now wreaking havoc across the globe, including the UK, the US, and other South-East Asian countries like Indonesia.