13-year-old, others sent vaccination certificates in MP. They never got the jab!

A 13-year-old in Madhya Pradesh has been "vaccinated" for COVID-19 when the country hasn’t begun inoculating minors. Many in the state have also claimed to have received vaccination messages and certificates without getting a single jab.

The incident happened on June 21, the day the new vaccination policy came into effect and Madhya Pradesh administered 17.42 lakh vaccine doses.

Rajat Dangre, who stays in Tila Jamalpura, Bhopal, received an SMS on June 21 that Vedant, his son who has disabilities, had got his COVID-19 vaccination. The SMS received at 7.27 pm mentioned Vedant’s age as 56.

Dangre tried to register a complaint but failed. Later, after downloading the certificate using the link, he was shocked to see that officials had used Vedant’s documents, which had been shared with the municipality for his pension (as a person with special needs).

Satna’s unvaccinated resident Chainendra Pandey, 52, told NTDV that he got three messages within five minutes mentioning that three people -- Katikram, Kalindri and Chandan -- had been vaccinated.

Nuzhat Salim, 46, is worried about how she will get her first dose as she has received an SMS confirming her "vaccination" on June 21. Her pension documents are recorded as her ID proof even though she is not a pensioner.

Ratlam’s tax advisor Prem Pandya posted on Facebook that he got the vaccination SMS in the evening even though he skipped his scheduled appointment.

State government officials told the media that they would look into the matter. The opposition claimed foul play and data manipulation.

After administering a record-breaking 17.42 lakh vaccine doses on a single day, Madhya Pradesh plummeted to a record low of only 4,842 shots on June 22, according to data on the CoWin portal.

Over 11 lakh doses were given on June 23; 7.05 lakh on June 24; and 9.64 lakh on June 26. The state had earlier claimed 692 vaccinations on June 20; 22,006 doses on June 19; and 14,862 doses on June 18.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted on June 21 that 8.6 million vaccinations amounted to the "highest ever single-day coverage" across the world, but later replaced "world" with an emoji.

Congratulations 🇮🇳!!86.16 lakh #COVID19Vaccine doses administered on Jun 21!💉Highest ever single day coverage across the🌏!Under the remarkable leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, the 'Whole of Govt' & 'Whole of Society' is collectively working to defeat #COVID19 https://t.co/ak1SH9UywY — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 22, 2021

Bloomberg had reported that China was administering a world-record making 20 million (two crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses a day in June.