11 facility clearances in the 40 days has driven the perception of a lenient FDA, says Jefferies

Updated : April 30, 2020 09:32 PM IST

The brokerage also expects the USFDA to clear most of the remaining warning letters in another 18 months.
Jefferies added that clearance delays will impact Lupin and Aurobindo the most.
The boost in facility clearances across companies is a positive, Jefferies further said, adding that this warrants multiple re-ratings.
