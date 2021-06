Two days after the government assured to vaccinate all Indians by December 2021, the centre's top lawyer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reiterated that statement before the Supreme Court.

"On the question of vaccination, there is a good development. Broadly I may indicate, as per our estimate, we expect the entire eligible population to get vaccinated by the end of this year," the Solicitor General said.

In fact, he assured that the government can achieve this target even earlier if it is able to procure more vaccines.

Early this month the government estimated it will have over 216 crore vaccine doses between August to December, a bulk of which will come from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

Govt is expecting 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 crore doses of Covaxin in the five-month period. The vaccine lot will have about 15.6 crore doses of Russia’s Sputnik V. The remaining 71 crore doses are to come from Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Novavax, Gennova mRNA, and Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, and all of these are still in trial stages with no certainty on regulatory approval.

Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 Working Group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) told CNBC-TV18 he believes this is a feasible task.

“We are in a comfortable position and I agree with what the government has said...Our primary suppliers will be Serum and Bharat Biotech who will supply 130 crore doses over 6 months. So approximately 20-25 crore doses will be available from these two companies (every month). On average, we will have 30 crore doses per month starting mid-July, in other words, we will be able to vaccinate 1 crore adults every day in the next 6 months,” Dr Arora said.

So far only 3.3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated since January 16, when the government launched its first phase of the vaccination drive. Vaccinating 1 crore people per day is quite an ambitious target given our current daily inoculations averaging at 20 lakh doses per day. So how is the government planning to execute this plan?

“In the first two to three weeks of April, we were immunising 4.5 million doses per day. 150 individuals can easily be immunised every day at each vaccination centre. India has the capacity of having about 1 lakh immunisation centres,” Dr Arora added.

That said, what is the actual production capacity of the two main vaccine suppliers? Bharat Biotech has said it will ramp up production to 7.5 crore doses per month which is, 37.5 crore doses in five months. That’s much below the govt’s estimate of 55 crore doses.

Serum Institute said it aims to produce 10 crore doses per month by the end of July which is 50 crore doses between August and December as against the 75 crore doses budgeted by the government. These number may change if the companies manage to overshoot their targets.

Looking at this calculation, many are raising doubts whether the government will be able to actually achieve 100 percent vaccination by December.

“Even if they do deliver 10 crore doses a month for the next six months, we will still not manage to achieve the target that the government has announced. To think that we will get a nasal vaccine that has not even started trials and a few others which are in the very early stages of trial, is just incredibly optimistic. I don’t think anybody is going to believe that any of those four vaccines are going to be significant,” said Murali Neelakantan, Principal Lawyer at Amicus.

While the government seems confident of what it expects to achieve in the next five months, there is an acute shortage of doses across states. And with private players allowed to procure directly from companies at a higher rate, states are struggling to keep up the pace.

Taking note of the ground realities, the Supreme Court told the centre it cannot put the onus on states or municipal bodies to procure vaccines on their own. The court made it very clear that it is the Union Govt that needs to procure vaccines for the entire country.

Further, the court also questioned the differential pricing of vaccines and asked the centre why vaccine manufacturers are setting different prices for state government and private hospitals.

A single dose of Covishield is bought by the central govt at Rs 150, the same is sold to States at Rs 300 per dose and to the private sector at Rs 600 per dose. Bharat Biotech is selling Covaxin at Rs 600 to state governments and Rs 1,200 to the private sector.

“We don’t have any precedent in this country for ‘A’ company to produce ‘A’ drug at five different prices or 10 different prices. The policy of the government is one company, one drug, one price and there is a good reason for it. We don’t want people smuggling drugs across the border,” Murali Neelakantan noted.

The top court also questioned why the centre has excluded the 18 to 44 age group from its vaccination plan. It said people from this age group are the most active working class and a lot of them have died during the second wave. The court asked on what basis the central government has excluded those below 45.

“Unfortunately, because of the very large number of cases occurring over a short period, (cases among) young people and to some extend children have become more visible, but the proportion of death and hospitalisation is still dominant in the 45 plus age-group and therefore the central government is continuing with the philosophy of having maximum immunisation in this formulation,” Dr Arora noted.