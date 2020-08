A new coronavirus strain detected in Malaysia has been found to be ten times more infectious than the strain that has caused a global pandemic, a Bloomberg report said.

The mutation called D614G was found in at least three people and has been linked to a restaurant owner who breached quarantine norms after returning from India.

While the man involved has been sentenced to five months in prison and fined, the same type of strain was detected in a number of people returning from the Philippines. This, as per Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah, would mean that existing studies on vaccines may be incomplete or ineffective against the new mutation.

“People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia…The people’s cooperation is very needed so that we can together break the chain of infection from any mutation,” Noor Hisham wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.