It's been over a year since SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was first reported before the beginning of a pandemic that has infected nearly 140 million people and caused 3 million deaths. Over the past year or so, several scientific studies to better understand the virus, how it spreads, and the possible ways to contain it have been carried out by able scientists and experts.

A new study published in The Lancet, a reputed medical journal, has now dismissed the widely held belief that SARS-CoV-2 spreads predominantly through large respiratory droplets that fall quickly.

The study delves into addressing, through evidence, that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted primarily by the airborne route.

1) The study says that super-spreading events that can include a variety of gatherings such as weddings, political and religious events account for a significant transmission of SARS-CoV-2, adding such events may well have been the primary drivers of the pandemic.

2) The authors say the long-range transmission of virus between people living in adjacent rooms has been documented in quarantine hotels despite them never being in each other's presence.

3) The study also concludes that asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission of the virus from people, who were not coughing or sneezing may account for at least a third of cases which may also go up to 59 percent of global transmissions, supports the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 is primarily in airborne mode of transmission

4) This one might surprise the world even more. The authors of the paper say that compared to outdoors, SARS-CoV-2's transmission is higher indoors and is substantially reduced by indoor ventilation. These observations, the study says, support a predominantly airborne route of transmission.

5) Healthcare organisations, where strict contact-and-droplet precautions are in place and they use personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to protect against droplet but not aerosol exposure, have also reported nosocomial infections.

6) The authors have also documented the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the air, adding the virus remains infectious in the air during laboratory experiments for up to 3 hours. It further said that viable SARS-CoV-2 was identified in air samples from rooms occupied by COVID-19 patients in the absence of aerosol-generating healthcare procedures1 and in air samples from an infected person's car.

7) The virus has also been detected in air filters and building ducts in hospitals with COVID-19 patients. Such locations, the study underlines, could be reached only by aerosols.

8) Studies that involved infected caged animals, connected to separately caged uninfected animals via an air duct have also shown transmission of SARS-CoV-2 the only adequate explanation to which is aerosols.

9) The new paper also says that no other study previously was able to refute the hypothesis of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission with strong or consistent evidence. "Wide variation in respiratory viral load of SARS-CoV-2 counters arguments that SARS-CoV-2 cannot be airborne because the virus has a lower R0 (estimated at around 2·5) than measles (estimated at around 15), especially since R0, which is an average, does not account for the fact that only a minority of infectious individuals shed high amounts of virus," the study said.

10) The authors write there was limited evidence to back other dominant routes of transmission — respiratory droplet or fomite. They say that even though the ease of infection between people near each other has been cited as proof of respiratory droplet transmission, close-proximity transmission in most cases along with distant infection for a few when sharing air is more likely to be explained by dilution of exhaled aerosols with distance from an infected person.

At last, the study concluded that there was consistent, strong evidence that SARS-CoV-2 spreads by airborne transmission. "Although other routes can contribute, we believe that the airborne route is likely to be dominant."

