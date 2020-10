According to a study by the world’s largest dataset of cases and contacts the on the transmission patterns of Sars-CoV-2 in India, a tenth of all patients infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) act as “Superspreaders” and lead to 60 percent of new infections. On the other hand, 70 percent of infected patients do not transmit the disease to anyone else.

The research was led by Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Washington-based Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy. Ramanan was given access to the full contact tracing database of two Indian states, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from the beginning of the pandemic until 1 August.

The researchers thoroughly completed the epidemiological information and laboratory results for 575,071 tested contacts of 84,965 confirmed cases. On 30 September, the researchers published their findings in Science magazine.

According to a report by Mint, the study focuses on these five findings in regards to how the pandemic affected Indians:

1. How does superspreading escalate the disease?

One of the most insightful findings of the report was that there was a vast difference with respect to the number of people to which infected people passed on the virus. While many were not infecting anyone, a minority of “Superspreaders” were responsible for a majority of the new infections. As per the report, of the total 88,616 index patients studied, 70.7% did not infect anyone else.

On the other end, a follow-up testing of exposed contacts depicted that 8% of the index patients accounted for 60% of observed new infections. The researchers regarded the data as the largest recorded demonstration of “superspreading”.

So what exactly is a "Superspreader"?

According to Laxminarayan, "Superspreading is often mistaken to be just an event. In our study we find that some people, about a tenth of the population of infected individuals are far more likely to transmit the virus than others. This probably plays a big role in all countries, not just in India."

2. Why is travel in close proximity riskier?

The study classifies contacts into two types: high and low risk. Those who shared a household with the index case, had contact at less than one metre distance without protective equipment and travelled in the same shared mode of transport within three rows of the index case were deemed as high risk contacts. On the other hand, people who shared the same space with an index case without meeting these high risk contact criteria were categorized as low risk.

Over 10% of high risk contacts of index cases tested positive, as opposed to fewer than 5% of low risk contacts of index cases tested positive.

Close proximity travel, which includes sharing a closed space in a car or a bus, carries a greater risk of people infecting others also has a ‘secondary attack rate’ (SAR).

3. What is the role of children in transmitting the virus?

The study found high contraction of infection among children who were contacts of cases around their own age. Children in the age group of five to seventeen years are most likely to infect others.

For every 100 index patients among the five to 17 year age group, 15.4 of their contacts tested positive, this was the highest proportion among the other age groups analysed. Those between the ages of 18 and 39 year, were at the second spot, both infecting 12.3% of their contacts.

4. How is virus affecting the elderly?

According to experts, the mortality was expected to be higher among older age groups in the two states. Surprisingly enough, it plateaued at around 75 years and there was no further elevated risk of mortality among those older unlike in the US.

Dr Jameel cited the reason," This may be caused by a selection bias because in India our life expectancy is on an average 10 or so years lower than the western world. So those of us who survive are generally people who are in good health, so they end up fighting off the disease more effectively."

