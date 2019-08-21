10 facts on how mosquitoes pose a threat to half the world
Updated : August 21, 2019 10:28 AM IST
MosquitoÂ bites result in the deaths of more than one million people every year with the majority due to malaria.
About 90 percent of all malaria deaths occur in Africa. Currently, in Burundi, more than half the population is infected with malaria.
After Zika spread to the United States in 2016, experts warned that more life-threatening diseases could be carried from the tropics.
