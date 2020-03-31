  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

Updated : March 31, 2020 03:14 PM IST

Two more COVID-19 positive cases have emerged in Mysuru since Monday, but they were not related to the pharma company and had returned from Dubai.
The first employee of Jubilant Pharma who was infected was reportedly part of the quality assurance team.
Jubilant Life Sciences said the company has suspended operations temporarily and is sanitising the plant.
10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

You May Also Like

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty around 8,600 as metals, OMCs lead

Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty around 8,600 as metals, OMCs lead

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement