Healthcare 10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined Updated : March 31, 2020 03:14 PM IST Two more COVID-19 positive cases have emerged in Mysuru since Monday, but they were not related to the pharma company and had returned from Dubai. The first employee of Jubilant Pharma who was infected was reportedly part of the quality assurance team. Jubilant Life Sciences said the company has suspended operations temporarily and is sanitising the plant.