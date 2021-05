The Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown in the state from May 12 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a cabinet meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in his state on May 11.

The restrictions will be enforced from 10 AM on May 12, Wednesday.

The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

The decision was taken in light of the rapid spike in the number of new cases from the southern state. Though it stands in contrast to the announcement by the state government just last week that it would not impose any lockdown, because of the economic impact such a move would have.

The Telangana High Court on May 11 also expressed displeasure of the government’s failure to handle the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state had enforced a night curfew previously to curb the spread of the disease.

Telangana recorded 4,826 new COVID-19 infections and a further 35 casualties on May 10.

Cooking gas filling stations will remain open.

Media personnel can continue to work

Banks and ATMs will remain open

All government offices will be operating with 33 percent staff

All medical services, government, and private clinics, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturing companies, medical distributors and medical shops

Water supply and waste management services

Power generation and distribution systems will continue to operate

Transportation on national highways will be permitted

Petrol and diesel pumps will stay open on national highways.

Warehousing activities like cold storage will not be shut

All work related to agricultural production and its allied sectors like agricultural machinery work, management of rice mills, agriculture-related transport, sending of grains to FCI, fertiliser and seed shops, seed manufacturing factories etc. will not be under the ambit of the lockdown.

Public transport like metro and RTC buses will only run from 6 am to 10 am.

All liquor shops will only open from 6 am to 10 am.

Only 40 people will be allowed for in weddings, that too with prior approval

Only 20 people will be allowed for funerals.

Ration shops will only stay open between 6 am to 10 am

What's not allowed