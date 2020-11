Karnataka's first serosurvey shows that one in four persons in the state possibly has had past exposure to the COVID-19 infection or is currently infected.

Unlike other states and cities that have done serosurvey, Karnataka has taken into account not just antibody tests for past infections, but also RT-PCR tests for current infections.

The serosurvey, conducted between September 3 and 16 shows the analysis of results of Rapid Antigen Tests, RT-PCR tests, and antibody (IgG) tests on 1,5624 individuals across all 30 districts.

The overall prevalence of COVID-19 in the state stood at 27.3 percent. Thus, the state's study has estimated that out of a total estimated population of 7.07 crore in the state, 1.93 crore people are either currently infected or had already had the infection in the past, as of September 16.

The study also shows that there were 40 undetected infected individuals for every RT-PCR confirmed case, with the case-to-undetected-infections ratio standing at 1:40.

19 of the 30 districts were found to have a high case infection ratio, i.e more than 40, and the state has said there needs to be improved detection through testing and other public health actions.

