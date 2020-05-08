Food For Thought When Indians searched for dalgona coffee, chicken momos recipe on Google Updated : May 08, 2020 05:54 PM IST Top trending searches include: Coronavirus tips spiked over 5000 per cent, coronavirus prevention spiked 2,300 per cent Google on Friday revealed that recipe-related searches hit a new record high in India during April. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365