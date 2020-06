Actor Sonu Sood has emerged as ray of hope for many migrant workers who have been desperate to reach their home across the country amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy and innumerous sectors have been affected by multiple lockdowns. As a result of the uncertainty, lakhs of migrant workers are still desperate to travel to their hometowns, but are restricted due to limited resources.

Given the unprecedented situation, the 46-year-old actor, who has started a 'Ghar Bhejo' (send home) initiative with friend Neeti Goel, arranged for the air travel of 180 migrant workers on June 9 from Mumbai to Silchar. So far, Sood has flown a total of 520 migrants to their home states. On May 29, Sood paid for the air fare of 167 migrant workers to reach Bhubaneswar from Kochi. On June 5, he paid for the air travel of 173 more migrants who returned home to Dehradun from Mumbai. All three flights were operated by AirAsia India.

Actor Sonu Sood (2nd from right) along with AirAsia India employees at the Mumbai airport. (Image: AirAsia India)

Lakhs of migrant workers and countrymen have hailed Sood for ensuring that thousands of migrants returned home in buses from Mumbai, which he has been supporting since last month.

For AirAsia India, this was the 12th charter for migrants. The flights have been operated on request from companies, individuals, NGOs, and states.

"As per standard protocol, all our guests are screened before boarding and provided customized AirAsia safety kits comprising Masks, Sanitisers and Face Shields for personal safety," said Anup Manjeshwar, Head, Sales & Distribution, AirAsia India.