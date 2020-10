The Future of Jobs 2020 report by the World Economic Forum suggests that the coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions in 2020, would reshape jobs and skills over the next five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the following recession have impacted those communities that were already at a disadvantage due to lack of automation. There is renewed urgency to take proactive measures and ease the transition to more sustainable job opportunities.

According to the report, companies need to undergo a reskilling revolution of their workforce to harness the growth potential of their technological adoption. At the same time, companies need to provide better jobs, skills and education to over one billion people by 2030.

One of the leading barriers towards technology adoption remains skill gap in local labor markets and the inability to attract the right talent.

Employers surveyed in the Future of Jobs report said that, on average, they provide access to reskilling and upskilling to 62 percent of their workforce, which will expand by 2025 to another 11 percent.

Despite employers' efforts in upskilling and reskilling staff, employee engagement remains at a mere 42 percent.

In emerging professions, skill shortages are more pronounced. Employers have reported difficulties when hiring for data analysts and scientists, AI and machine learning specialists, and software and application developers, among other emerging roles.

On the other hand, the rising prominence of critical thinking and analysis and problem-solving skills maintain their year-on-year consistency by being on the top of the list for most employers.

This year, new emerging skills are self-management, such as active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility.

Some skills in demand across emerging professions include product marketing, digital marketing, and human-computer interaction.

The survey revealed that 94 percent of business leaders expect employees to pick up new skills on the job, a sharp rise from 68 percent in 2018.

Simultaneously, some 92 percent of employers would retrain their existing employees, while 84 percent of employers are open to hiring new permanent staff with skills relevant to the latest technologies.

Around 65 percent of employers surveyed are open to exploit outsourcing as a strategy, while 56 percent are open to hiring freelancers with skills relevant to new technologies.

Analytical thinking and innovation Complex problem-solving Active learning and learning strategies Critical thinking and analysis Resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility