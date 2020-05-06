Food For Thought Availability of more non-alcoholic drinks may cut alcohol consumption Updated : May 06, 2020 06:39 PM IST When the proportion of non-alcoholic drink options decreased, participants were 46 per cent less likely to choose a non-alcoholic drink The findings suggest that interventions to encourage healthier food and drink choices may be most effective First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365