Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act 1985 was a banker’s nightmare and a wilful defaulter’s delight. In its three decades of operation, it made sickness a badge of honour and made wily promoters court it with smirk on their faces. For, it provided them with a Teflon quality--no coercive proceedings against them and their companies. The talisman worked wonders for them and indeed was responsible for cynical coinage--sick company, rich promoter syndrome. Our banks’ hands were thus tied, hence they had to grin and bear.

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Vajpayee brought in Securitisation Act, 2002, which among other things enabled secured creditors to assert themselves by allowing them to seize the mortgaged assets unilaterally without the leave of the court. But then after a flurry of seizures, the enthusiasm waned as banks were at their wit’s end disposing them off as in any case it was not for them to run the businesses thus acquired willy-nilly. Vultures knew this and drove a hard bargain with banks.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) thus came as a whiff of fresh air for banks as it shifted the levers of power of rehabilitating or reviving defaulting companies to secured creditors. But the results thus far of operating IBC is nothing to write home about. The defaulting companies on the block are sought and coveted by new promoters on the prowl out to make a killing, taking advantage of the desperation of banks. Bottom line---huge haircuts often in the region of 80 percent for the creditors. The only satisfaction for them was the wilful defaulter has been dethroned from his smirking perch.

The Narendra Modi government in 2018 brought in Fugitive Economic Offences Act chastened by the fleeing spree by defaulters. Led by Vijay Mallya of Kingfisher Airlines infamy, other defaulters like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi fled the country and took up residence in the UK and thumbed their noses at the Indian government and banks from distant shores where the writ of the Indian government doesn’t run. The government’s riposte seems to be this--- you flee the country without paying your dues, we will seize all your assets both Indian and foreign. The newfangled power seems to have shown a modicum of results with ED and other agencies seizing enough to pay off the creditors though untangling shareholdings is a big worry where shares of investment companies are seized. Be that as it may.

It is against this backdrop that the June 8 circular of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has caused ripples and disquiet. RBI wants banks to negotiate and arrive at a compromise with wilful defaulters. This predictably has raised the hackles of the moralists. They are rightly appalled by the sight of banks kowtowing to and genuflecting before the defaulters instead of reading the riot act to them.

How can you be tough with home loan takers while melting like butter moved by the plight of the big-ticket industrial borrowers, they ask bristling and seething with righteous indignation. To add insult to injury the RBI wants banks to resume lending after biding their time for the mandatory cooling off period of 12 months to be over after entering to compromise or after launching prosecution against defaulters in a manner of running with the hare and hunting with hounds.

The government and the RBI are clearly jumping from the fire to frying pan unable to rein in defaulters except through throwing good money after bad which is what recapitalisation of PSBs every now and then amounts to. There are two solutions which cry for adoption. First embrace Islamic banking in full measure---don’t lend the proceeds of which is often diverted and instead buy the machinery and equipments needed to be leased to the wannabe borrower.

Second, stop lending to listed companies. If any company, profitable or loss- making, can seek listing for its shares by going public with IPO, there is no reason why they cannot float bonds in the market for their loaned funds. At present they don’t because they are cossetted by the RBI which is loath to wield the stick or to name and shame the wilful defaulters despite the Apex Court’s directive to do so. They fear the market which mercilessly reduces their bonds to junk status at the first hint of default making it difficult to access it in future.

It is time the government and the RBI stopped hemming and hawing!

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

