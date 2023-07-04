The government and the RBI are clearly jumping from the fire to frying pan unable to rein in defaulters except through throwing good money after bad which is what recapitalisation of PSBs every now and then amounts to.

Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act 1985 was a banker’s nightmare and a wilful defaulter’s delight. In its three decades of operation, it made sickness a badge of honour and made wily promoters court it with smirk on their faces. For, it provided them with a Teflon quality--no coercive proceedings against them and their companies. The talisman worked wonders for them and indeed was responsible for cynical coinage--sick company, rich promoter syndrome. Our banks’ hands were thus tied, hence they had to grin and bear.