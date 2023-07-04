4 Min Read
The government and the RBI are clearly jumping from the fire to frying pan unable to rein in defaulters except through throwing good money after bad which is what recapitalisation of PSBs every now and then amounts to.
Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act 1985 was a banker’s nightmare and a wilful defaulter’s delight. In its three decades of operation, it made sickness a badge of honour and made wily promoters court it with smirk on their faces. For, it provided them with a Teflon quality--no coercive proceedings against them and their companies. The talisman worked wonders for them and indeed was responsible for cynical coinage--sick company, rich promoter syndrome. Our banks’ hands were thus tied, hence they had to grin and bear.
The NDA government led by Prime Minister Vajpayee brought in Securitisation Act, 2002, which among other things enabled secured creditors to assert themselves by allowing them to seize the mortgaged assets unilaterally without the leave of the court. But then after a flurry of seizures, the enthusiasm waned as banks were at their wit’s end disposing them off as in any case it was not for them to run the businesses thus acquired willy-nilly. Vultures knew this and drove a hard bargain with banks.