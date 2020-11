Zomato, one of India’s largest food aggregators, is set to launch a blockbuster IPO in 2021 and become the first modern consumer internet firm to list publicly, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

The firm is currently backed by Info Edge, Temasek, Ant Financial, and Tiger Global, among others. Tiger Global Management, a US investment firm, is looking to invest some $100 million with an option to inject another $100 million in the firm ahead of this IPO.

Its key investors are comfortable with a domestic IPO against an overseas one. In 2010, MakeMyTrip chose to list overseas on Nasdaq, while internet companies like IndiaMart InterMesh, Info Edge, and Just Dial registered themselves with Indian exchanges.

In September, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal told the firm’s employees in an internal mail that the firm was planning an IPO in the first half of 2021. "Our finance/legal teams are working hard to take us to IPO sometime in the first half of next year. The value of our business is going up dramatically, all thanks to the hard work and commitment of our team," Goyal said in the mail, according to reports.

According to the sources, Kotak Mahindra Capital is acting as the lead merchant bank for the IPO, while other merchant banks might join in later stages. Law firms Cyril Amarchand Managaldas and Indus Law are on board as the legal advisors.

The lead merchant bank manages the communication with the market regulators while handling the key responsibilities in the documentation processes.

According to sources, the firm might file Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Sebi sometime in April-June 2021 and seal the deal later in October.

Since the pandemic, both Zomato and its hard competitor Swiggy have struggled and laid-off workers, cut salaries, and withdraw from a raft of cities. Since the unlock, though, after cutting discounts and introducing contactless dining, the firms made it out with only a few scratches. Last month, Goyal tweeted that the business was back to pre-COVID levels once again, with monthly fallout rates below a million dollars.

The current IPL and festive season have given a boost to the delivery volumes and average ticket size. Simultaneously, other Internet giants in Flipkart, Paytm, and BigBasket have also announced their intentions of venturing into the D-Street.