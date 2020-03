Discount broker has asked all its 1,200 employees to start working from home in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"For smooth business continuity, the safety of our employees, and to reduce the chance of any virus spreading due to working in large groups at our offices, we're executing a mandatory work from home for our entire team of ~1200. Will share details soon," tweeted Nithin Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha.

Zerodha may be the first large Indian company to announce a company-wide work-from-home policy, though several others have selectively rolled out the option for employees.

Recently, Google's parent Alphabet announced that it had asked all employees working in north America, a majority of its over 1,00,000 staff, to work from home.

The coronavirus outbreak, which was yesterday dubbed a pandemic by the WHO, has created large-scale caution among the general public, and authorities have imposed several restrictions to limit gathering of crowds.

Yesterday, India suspended all visas for foreign visitors, except critical ones.