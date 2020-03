The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday assured Yes Bank depositors' that their money is safe and there is no need to withdraw funds in panic. Addressing a press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "I would like to convey to the depositors of Yes Bank that there is no reason for any undue worry."

"The central bank and government had been quick in dealing with the crisis," he added.

On liquidity, he said if there is a requirement, RBI will provide liquidity support to the cash-starved bank. Das said the moratorium on the lender will be lifted on Wednesday at 6 PM and new board will take over on March 26.

On March 5, Yes Bank was placed under a 30-day moratorium period, capping a Rs 50,000 crore withdrawal limit on customers. The RBI later formed a reconstruction scheme to rescue the lender.