YES WORLD hits 100k token holders — inches towards 2 million transactions count

YES WORLD launched utility services in over 80 countries a few days back. It’s utility portal is a platform where users will be able to utilize YES WORLD token for their regular purchases for products and services at merchant locations.

Blockchain based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, has reached a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months, it said in a statement.

The leading utility token is also experiencing a rise in token price as well as volume, and making new highs in the last few trading sessions. As per the data from CoinMarketCap, YES WORLD Token price has shot up by over 35 percent in the last three months, and chart analysis indicates that this uptrend may continue in coming months also, it said.

“YES WORLD also reported reaching 1.5million transaction count last week,”it said.

YES WORLD launched utility services in over 80 countries a few days back. It’s utility portal is a platform where users will be able to utilize YES WORLD token for their regular purchases for products and services at merchant locations.

There are several merchants that are accepting YES WORLD Token directly over POS Terminal installed at the physical stores. Users will have to scan the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal to make the payment using the token. Several vending machines installed worldwide also support YES WORLD Token as payment method.

Launched in 2022, YES WORLD Token is getting good traction in crypto utility space and is already trading on several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint.