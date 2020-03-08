Yes Bank's past will not matter to future investors, says former Sebi ED JN Gupta

Rana Kapoor, the co-founder and former CEO of crisis-hit Yes Bank, was on Sunday afternoon sent to three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. He was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the early hours of Sunday. The arrest followed almost 20 hours of questioning by the ED officials.

Ashvin Parekh of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services told CNBC-TV18 that the signs of problem may not be alarming as the RBI conducts routine checks on bank transactions. He added that the measures taken with respect to Yes Bank are justified.

He said that Yes Bank’s books will have to be investigated to see if more loans were irregular as well as examine the bank’s functioning under its former CEO Ravneet Gill. “These irregularities may have been happening for a while, have to ascertain specifics,” he added.

Parekh said that the RBI should have insisted on a thorough investigation “much earlier”, adding that Gill too should have tried to ascertain the rot at the bank earlier.

JN Gupta, former executive director of market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that none of the investors brought in to raise capital for the debt-laden bank were up to scratch. He added that the RBI had not managed to find problems with the bank in the past, insisting that the banking regulator needs to look into the system to find what went wrong at the private lender.

However, Gupta added that problems in the bank’s past will not determine its future. Capital raising ability may not be hurt, he said. “With the SBI taking over, past of bank will not matter to any new investors.”

Kapoor's residence had been raided on Friday night, hours after the Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under moratorium and capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000.