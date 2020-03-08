  • SENSEX
Yes Bank's past will not matter to future investors, says former Sebi ED JN Gupta

Updated : March 08, 2020 02:36 PM IST

Rana Kapoor, the co-founder and former CEO of crisis-hit Yes Bank, was on Sunday afternoon sent to three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.
Ashvin Parekh of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services told CNBC-TV18 that the signs of problem may not be alarming as the RBI conducts routine checks on bank transactions.
JN Gupta, former executive director of market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that none of the investors brought in to raise capital for the debt-laden bank were up to scratch.
