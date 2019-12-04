Business
Yes Bank's largest suitor, Erwin Singh Braich could not pay Rs 2 crore
Updated : December 04, 2019 02:28 PM IST
Yes Bank has disclosed that it has investors willing to put in $2 billion of capital funds into the bank.
Erwin Singh Braich-backed SPGP has also been involved in a few lawsuits, including one against the Canadian government.
SPGP is a Hong Kong-based fund that could not pay up in the Reid and Taylor case.
