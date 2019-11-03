Business
Yes Bank's asset quality woes to continue, says report
Updated : November 03, 2019 06:45 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial Services has said in a recent report that Yes Bank's asset-quality woes may continue.
After Yes Bank reported a weak set of results last week, the report said that the company needed "regular capital dose to thrive".
The report further said that the incoming capital "may help survive but the bank needed more to thrive".
