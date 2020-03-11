  • SENSEX
Yes Bank users can now make over Rs 2 lakh payments towards loans, credit cards via other bank accounts

Updated : March 11, 2020 07:37 PM IST

The announcement comes a day after Yes Bank customers were allowed inward IMPS and NEFT services for the same purposes.
RTGS is used for payments of over Rs 2 lakh, while payments below this amount can be made using NEFT.
On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with the government put a moratorium on Yes Bank till April 3, citing serious financial mismanagement at the private sector lender.
