Business Yes Bank to report Q4 earnings tomorrow; here's what to expect Updated : May 05, 2020 06:27 PM IST The bank is expected to post a loss of Rs 4,438 crores in Q4, compared to a loss of Rs 1506 crores in the same quarter last year Yes Bank shares, which rallied from a low of Rs 5.65 to a high of Rs 87.30 between March 6 and March 18, have been hovering in a range of Rs 23-29 for more than a month now