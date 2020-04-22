  • SENSEX
Yes Bank: Three banks sell small stakes within 2 weeks of investment

Updated : April 22, 2020 09:17 PM IST

As per the latest data release on exchanges, Kotak Mahindra Bank held 45.28 crore shares in Yes Bank as of March 31, down 4.76 crore shares from the initial subscription of 50 crore shares.
Incidentally, ICICI Bank, which had subscribed to 100 crore shares of Yes Bank earlier, increased its holding by about 2 lakh shares as of March 31.
The three banks that sold stake during this period could have made anywhere between 2X to 8X gains on their investment of Rs 10 per share.
