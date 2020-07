YES Bank had issued a demand notice to Reliance Infrastructure for repayment of Rs 2,892.44 crore dues within 60 days on May 5, 2020, and as Anil Ambani, Chairman of the company failed to repay the dues, the bank has taken possession of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group headquarters 'Reliance Centre'.

The property, measuring 21,432 sq ft is in Santacruz East, Mumbai. The bank has also taken possession of two floors of RInfra property at Nagin Mahal, Mumbai.

The Ambani-led group is one of the biggest borrowers of YES Bank with an exposure of over RS 12,000 crore. The bank took possession of the building on July 22 under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFESI) Act.