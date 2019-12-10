Business
Yes Bank stalls Coffee Day's deal with Blackstone to sell tech park, says report
Updated : December 10, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Coffee Day companies and promoters have total debts of at least $1 billion while Yes Bank's exposure is at least Rs 1,500 crore.
