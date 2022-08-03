    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Yes Bank shares take a breather after 3-day winning run on mega fund-raising plan

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Yes Bank share price: The Yes Bank stock took a breather on Wednesday, after its announcement of a mega fund-raising drive triggered a three-day-long winning run in the stock to 52-week highs.

    Yes Bank shares snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday, retreating from 52-week highs with large volumes following the news of the private sector lender announcing a mega fund-raising plan. The lender will raise raise around $1.1 billion (Rs 8,900 crore) from funds affiliated with private equity firms Carlyle and Advent International.
    The Yes Bank stock has hit a series of highs in the recent past.
    Yes Bank said on Friday that the fund-raise would be through a combination of equity shares, worth around $640 million or Rs 5,100 crore, and equity share warrants, worth around $475 million or Rs 3,800 crore.
    The proposed raising of funds is subject to approval of its shareholders and regulators, according to a regulatory filing.
    "It's a good bet that they are taking, all these investors... But for people like us who can invest or kind of do some sidecar investing, I think there's still some time for the recovery to really kickstart," market expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18 this week.
    "They were first taken in at the current market price, but you could probably pay a bit higher but very surely things have started to improve," he added.
    Yes Bank said that it would be one of the largest private capital raises by a private Indian bank once approvals are in place.
    In a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate said assets worth Rs 415 crore of arrested Maharashtra builders Avinash Bhosale and Sanjay Chhabria had been attached in the Yes Bank-DHFL bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case.
    Last month, the lender reported a 50 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 310.6 crore for the April-June period, boosted by a 31.9 percent rise in net interest income to Rs 1,850.2 crore. Net interest income (NII) — a key profitability metric for lenders — is the difference between interest earned and interest paid.
    Its gross non-performing assets — or bad loans — as a percentage of total loans came down to 13.45 percent in the three-month period, from 13.93 percent in the quarter ended March 2022, according to a regulatory filing.
