Yes Bank shares clock 52-week high with huge volumes after fund-raise plan

Yes Bank shares surged to scale a 52-week high on Tuesday, continuing to rise for a third straight session with large volumes, after the private sector lender announced a plan to raise raise around $1.1 billion or Rs 8,900 crore from funds affiliated with private equity firms Carlyle and Advent International.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Carlyle is likely to nominate Sunil Kaul to Yes Bank's board. They also said Advent is likely to nominate Shweta Jalan.

The board nominations for a lender are s ubject to approval of the RBI.

Yes Bank shares finished 12.8 percent higher at Rs 17.1 apiece on BSE, after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 17.9 during the session. A total of 10.8 crore shares changed hands on BSE on Tuesday, more than three times the daily average in the past two weeks, according to exchange data.

The stock has hit a series of 52-week peaks in the recent past.

Yes Bank said on Friday that the fund-raise would be through a combination of equity shares, worth around $640 million or Rs 5,100 crore, and equity share warrants, worth around $475 million or Rs 3,800 crore.

The proposed raising of funds is subject to approval of its shareholders and regulators, according to a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank said that it would be one of the largest private capital raises by a private Indian bank once approvals are in place.

Last month, the lender reported a 50 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 310.6 crore for the April-June period, boosted by a 31.9 percent rise in net interest income to Rs 1,850.2 crore. Net interest income (NII) — a key profitability metric for lenders — is the difference between interest earned and interest paid.

Its gross non-performing assets — or bad loans — as a percentage of total loans came down to 13.45 percent in the three-month period, from 13.93 percent in the quarter ended March 2022, according to a regulatory filing.