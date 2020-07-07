  • SENSEX
YES Bank set to raise capital via further public offering

Updated : July 07, 2020 10:55 PM IST

The bank said it would disseminate more details after the closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in accordance with Sebi guidelines.
The bank is expected to raise anywhere between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, depending on investor appetite, said another person involved in the deal.
