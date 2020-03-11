  • SENSEX
Yes Bank scam: CBI, ED studying seized documents, senior officials to be quizzed

Updated : March 11, 2020 07:08 PM IST

He said the agency is also studying the finances as well as the investments made by the accused and also the decision taken by the former directors of Yes Bank.
The ED official said the role of former directors and top management including non-executive chairman will be probed and in the next few days, they all will be called for questioning.
The ED also registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the CBI FIR and arrested Rana Kapoor on Sunday morning.
