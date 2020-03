As the plan set in motion to resuscitate Yes Bank gathers pace, CNBC Awaaz has learned that the lender is expected to attract investment by some marquee names in the financial and investment industry.

Sources told CNBC Awaaz's Yatin Mota that SBI is set to invest as much as Rs 5,000-7,000 crore, a sum that will be matched by a clutch of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and private-equity (PE) funds.

The list of investors does not end there: the ICICI and HDFC Groups, which run some of India's most successful franchises, are also set to invest Rs 700-1,000 crore each in Yes Bank.

An investment from billionaire investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and RK Damani, to the tune of Rs 300-500 crore each, may also find its way to Yes Bank, sources said.

Sources added that the proposals have been sent to the Reserve Bank of India, which will review and decide by March 12 whether to grant approvals. If approved, an announcement could come in this week.

The Reserve Bank will take a call on the pricing and the quantum of investments.

The government last week imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 for a month, while the RBI superseded its board and appointed a nominee.

The drastic measure came after mounting losses threatened to create a run on the bank.

The government and RBI also asked SBI to invest in Yes Bank, as a measure of confidence, to save the lender from what could have, absent action, potentially resulted in a catastrophic outcome.

Authorities since, including FM Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, have said the focus of the rescue plan would be to ensure the bank remains a going concern and the interest of the depositors are protected.