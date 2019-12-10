YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed
Updated : December 10, 2019 05:32 PM IST
The board decided that the final decision regarding allotment to Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group will follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval, the filing said.
SPGP Holdings is a Hong Kong-based investor backed by Canadian family office EB Family Trust.
