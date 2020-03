In my last blog, I spoke about why you should give a wide berth to Yes Bank till it was able to raise capital. Because any bet before that was a gamble and in gambles you risk losing it all. The market is an ocean and there are better places to fish then troubled waters is what I wrote then and this is what I maintain now.

A lot of people are asking what next for Yes Bank and whether there can be any bottom fishing. At the risk of sounding a bit rude, this tendency of shooting ourselves in feet has to be avoided. Just remember what happened with Global Trust Bank fiasco. In any bank bailout, the equity shareholders get zero. The priority is to save all the deposit holders.

This also raises a larger issue. Is there now going to be panic selling in other weak banks? How should you approach the stronger banks? What next for SBI and so on.

Let me address these separately. For starters, don’t touch Yes Bank. There is no fun in throwing good money after bad. I know a lot of people will still do that and good luck to them.

Next, stay clear of any kind of bargain buying in names like IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank. Any banking stock down 30-40% from peak is a no go area. I am not saying there are going to be more Yes Bank like incidents, not at all. But then, you don’t want to try that with your money right? The market has given you enough warnings about more skeletons coming out from banks and its better to stay away from the ones where the market has no confidence.

And finally if you have to and purely as a portfolio investor think about any buying, it’s better to stick to the absolute gold standard – like HDFC Bank, Kotak and ICICI Bank. Chances are that in 2-3 years, this phase will prove to be a buying opportunity for strong banks. For starters, they will take all the business that will go away from Yes Bank and secondly like they have proved, they have managed the bad assets far better than the troubled names.